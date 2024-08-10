Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 15
Via AP:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the 14th day of competition with China second, Britain third and host France fourth in terms of total medals, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Saturday, Aug. 10
CANOE SPRINT
MEN’S 1000M SINGLE KAYAK
Gold: Josef Dostal, Czech Republic
Silver: Adam Varga, Hungary
Bronze: Balint Kopasz, Hungary
WOMEN’S 500M SINGLE KAYAK
Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand
Silver: Tamara Csipes, Hungary
Bronze: Emma Jørgensen, Denmark
WOMEN’S 200M SINGLE KAYAK
Gold: Katie Vincent, Canada
Silver: Nevin Harrison, United States
Bronze: Yarisleidis Cirilo, Cuba
CYCLING TRACK
MEN’S MADISON
Gold: Iúri Leitão and Rui Oliveira, Portugal
Silver: Simone Consonni and Elia Viviani, Italy
Bronze: Niklas Larsen and Michael Mørkøv, Denmark
DIVING
MEN’S 10M PLATFORM
Gold: Cao Yuan, China
Silver: Rikuto Tamai, Japan
Bronze: Noah Williams, Britain
GOLF
WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL
Gold: Lydia Ko, New Zealand
Silver: Esther Henseleit, Germany
Bronze: Lin Xiyu, China
HANDBALL
WOMEN’S
Gold: Norway
Silver: France
Bronze: Denmark
MODERN PENTATHLON
Gold: Ahmed Elgendy, Egypt
Silver: Taishu Sato, Japan
Bronze: Giorgio Malan, Italy
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS
GROUP ALL-AROUND
Gold: China
Silver: Israel
Bronze: Italy
SOCCER
WOMEN’S
Gold: United States
Silver: Brazil
Bronze: Germany
SPORT CLIMBING
WOMEN’S BOULDER & LEAD
Gold: Janja Garnbret, Slovenia
Silver: Brooke Raboutou, United States
Bronze: Jessica Pilz, Austria
TABLE TENNIS
WOMEN’S TEAM
Gold: China
Silver: Japan
Bronze: South Korea
TRACK AND FIELD
MARATHON
Gold: Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia
Silver: Bashir Abdi, Belgium
Bronze: Benson Kipruto, Kenya
MEN’S 800M
Gold: Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya
Silver: Marco Arop, Canada
Bronze: Djamel Sedjati, Algeria
WOMEN’S 100M HURDLES
Gold: Masai Russell, United States
Silver: Cyréna Samba-Mayela, France
Bronze: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico
VOLLEYBALL
MEN’S TEAM
Gold: France
Silver: Poland
Bronze: United States
WATER POLO
WOMEN’S
Gold: Spain
Silver: Australia
Bronze: Netherlands
WEIGHTLIFTING
MEN’S 102KG
Gold: Liu Huanhua, China
Silver: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan
Bronze: Yauheni Tsikhantsou, AIN
WOMEN’S 81KG
Gold: Solfrid Koanda, Norway
Silver: Sara Ahmed, Egypt
Bronze: Neisi Dajomes, Ecuador
WRESTLING
MEN’S FREESTYLE 74KG
Gold: Razambek Zhamalov, Uzbekistan
Silver: Daichi Takatani, Japan
Bronze: Chermen Valiev, Albany and Kyle Dake, United States