Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 15

Saturday, August 10, 2024
Via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the 14th day of competition with China second, Britain third and host France fourth in terms of total medals, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Saturday, Aug. 10

CANOE SPRINT

MEN’S 1000M SINGLE KAYAK

Gold: Josef Dostal, Czech Republic

Silver: Adam Varga, Hungary

Bronze: Balint Kopasz, Hungary

WOMEN’S 500M SINGLE KAYAK

Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand

Silver: Tamara Csipes, Hungary

Bronze: Emma Jørgensen, Denmark

WOMEN’S 200M SINGLE KAYAK

Gold: Katie Vincent, Canada

Silver: Nevin Harrison, United States

Bronze: Yarisleidis Cirilo, Cuba

CYCLING TRACK

MEN’S MADISON

Gold: Iúri Leitão and Rui Oliveira, Portugal

Silver: Simone Consonni and Elia Viviani, Italy

Bronze: Niklas Larsen and Michael Mørkøv, Denmark

DIVING

MEN’S 10M PLATFORM

Gold: Cao Yuan, China

Silver: Rikuto Tamai, Japan

Bronze: Noah Williams, Britain

GOLF

WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL

Gold: Lydia Ko, New Zealand

Silver: Esther Henseleit, Germany

Bronze: Lin Xiyu, China

HANDBALL

WOMEN’S

Gold: Norway

Silver: France

Bronze: Denmark

MODERN PENTATHLON

Gold: Ahmed Elgendy, Egypt

Silver: Taishu Sato, Japan

Bronze: Giorgio Malan, Italy

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

GROUP ALL-AROUND

Gold: China

Silver: Israel

Bronze: Italy

SOCCER

WOMEN’S

Gold: United States

Silver: Brazil

Bronze: Germany

SPORT CLIMBING

WOMEN’S BOULDER & LEAD

Gold: Janja Garnbret, Slovenia

Silver: Brooke Raboutou, United States

Bronze: Jessica Pilz, Austria

TABLE TENNIS

WOMEN’S TEAM

Gold: China

Silver: Japan

Bronze: South Korea

TRACK AND FIELD

MARATHON

Gold: Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia

Silver: Bashir Abdi, Belgium

Bronze: Benson Kipruto, Kenya

MEN’S 800M

Gold: Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya

Silver: Marco Arop, Canada

Bronze: Djamel Sedjati, Algeria

WOMEN’S 100M HURDLES

Gold: Masai Russell, United States

Silver: Cyréna Samba-Mayela, France

Bronze: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico

VOLLEYBALL

MEN’S TEAM

Gold: France

Silver: Poland

Bronze: United States

WATER POLO

WOMEN’S

Gold: Spain

Silver: Australia

Bronze: Netherlands

WEIGHTLIFTING

MEN’S 102KG

Gold: Liu Huanhua, China

Silver: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan

Bronze: Yauheni Tsikhantsou, AIN

WOMEN’S 81KG

Gold: Solfrid Koanda, Norway

Silver: Sara Ahmed, Egypt

Bronze: Neisi Dajomes, Ecuador

WRESTLING

MEN’S FREESTYLE 74KG

Gold: Razambek Zhamalov, Uzbekistan

Silver: Daichi Takatani, Japan

Bronze: Chermen Valiev, Albany and Kyle Dake, United States

