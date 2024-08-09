Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 14

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 14

The 2024 Olympics are underway. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Friday, Aug. 9

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 400M HURDLES

Gold: Rai Benjamin, United States

Silver: Karsten Warholm, Norway

Bronze: Alison dos Santos, Brazil

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP

Gold: Jordan Diaz, Spain

Silver: Pedro Pichardo, Portugal

Bronze: Andy Diaz Hernandez, Italy

MEN’S 4X100M RELAY

Gold: Canada

Silver: South Africa

Bronze: Britain

WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY

Gold: United States

Silver: Britain

Bronze: German

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Gold: Brazil

Silver: Canada

Bronze: Switzerland

WOMEN’S SHUT PUT

Gold: Yemisi Ogunleye, Germany

Silver: Maddison–Lee Wesche, New Zealand

Bronze: Song Jiayuan, China

WOMEN’S 10,000M

Gold: Beatrice Chebet, Kenya

Silver: Nadia Battocletti, Italy

Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

WOMEN’S 400M

Gold: Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic

Silver: Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain

Bronze: Natalia Kaczmarek, Poland

CANOE SPRINT

MEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 500M

Gold: Germany (Max Lemke and Jacob Schopf)

Silver: Hungary (Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka)

Bronze: Australia (Tom Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen)

MEN’S CANOE SINGLE 1000M

Gold: Martin Fuksa, Czech Republic

Silver: Isaquias Queiroz, Brazil

Bronze: Serghei Tarnovschi, Moldova

WOMEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 500M

Gold: New Zealand (Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin)

Silver: Hungary (Tamara Csipes and Dora Alida Gazso)

Bronze: Germany (Jule Marie Hake and Paulina Paszek) and Hungary (Sara Fojt and Noemi Pupp)

WOMEN’S CANOE DOUBLE 500M

Gold: China (Sun Mengya and Xu Shixiao)

Silver: Ukraine (Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok)

Bronze: Canada (Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent)

CYCLING TRACK

MEN’S SPRINT

Gold: Harrie Lavreysen, Netherlands

Silver: Matthew Richardson, Australia

Bronze: Jack Carlin, Britain

WOMEN’S MADISON

Gold: Italy (Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini)

Silver: Britain (Elinor Barker and Neah Evans)

Bronze: Netherlands (Lisa van Belle and Maike van der Duin)

DIVING

WOMEN’S 3M SPRINGBOARD

Gold: Chen Yiwen, China

Silver: Maddison Keeney, Australia

Bronze: Chang Yani, China

MARATHON SWIMMING

MEN’S 10KM

Gold: Kristof Rasovsky, Hungary

Silver: Oliver Klemet, Germany

Bronze: David Betlehem, Hungary

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

INDIVIDUAL ALL–AROUND

Gold: Darja Varfolomeev, Germany

Silver: Boryana Kaleyn, Bulgaria

Bronze: Sofia Raffaeli, Italy

SAILING

MEN’S KITE

Gold: Valentin Bontus, Austria

Silver: Toni Vodisek, Slovenia

Bronze: Max Maeder, Singapore

SPORT CLIMBING

MEN’S BOULDER & LEAD

Gold: Toby Roberts, Britain

Silver: Sorato Anraku, Japan

Bronze: Jacob Schubert, Austria