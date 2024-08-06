Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 11

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 11

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the 10th day of competition with China second and host France third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

BOXING

WOMEN’S 60KG

Gold: Kellie Harrington, Ireland

Silver: Yang Wenlu, China

Bronze: Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira, Brazil, and Wu Shih–yi, Taiwan

CYCLING TRACK

MEN’S TEAM SPRINT

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Britain

Bronze: Australia

DIVING

WOMEN’S 10M PLATFORM

Gold: Quan Hongchan, China

Silver: Chen Yuxi, China

Bronze: Kim Mi Rae, North Korea

EQUESTRIAN

INDIVIDUAL JUMPING

Gold: Christian Kukuk, Germany

Silver: Steve Guerdat, Switzerland

Bronze: Maikel van der Vleuten, Netherlands

SKATEBOARDING

WOMEN’S PARK

Gold: Arisa Trew, Australia

Silver: Cocona Hiraki, Japan

Bronze: Sky Brown, Britain

TRACK AND FIELD

WOMEN’S 200M

Gold: Gabrielle Thomas, United States

Silver: Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia

Bronze: Brittany Brown, United States

WOMEN’S 3,000M STEEPLECHASE

Gold: Winfred Yavi, Bahrain

Silver: Peruth Chemutai, Uganda

Bronze: Faith Cherotich, Kenya

WOMEN’S HAMMER THROW

Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada

Silver: Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke, United States

Bronze: Zhao Jie, China

MEN’S 1,500M

Gold: Cole Hocker, United States

Silver: Josh Kerr, Britain

Bronze: Yared Nuguse, United States

MEN’S LONG JUMP

Gold: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece

Silver: Wayne Pinnock, Jamaica

Bronze: Mattia Furlani, Italy

WRESTLING

MEN’S GRECO–ROMAN 130KG

Gold: Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba

Silver: Yasmani Acosta Fernandez, Chile

Bronze: Amin Mirzazadeh, Iran

Bronze: Lingzhe Meng, China

MEN’S GRECO–ROMAN 60KG

Gold: Kenichiro Fumita, Japan

Silver: Cao Liguo, China

Bronze: Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Kyrgyzstan

Bronze: Ri Se Ung, North Korea

WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 68KG

Gold: Amit Elor, United States

Silver_Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan

Bronze: Buse Cavusoglu Tosun, Turkey, and Nonoka Ozaki, Japan