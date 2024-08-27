Only Murders in the Building Recap for 8/27/2024

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu opens with Charles talking about motion pictures and growing up as a montage of the trio’s younger years plays. It leads to the season finale of the podcast episode in memory of Ben Glenroy. As he signs off, the power goes off. When it comes back on, he asks Mabel to fix it.

Once it is done, the two of them plus Oliver go into the elevator, wondering where Sazz could be. Mabel asks if someone named Bev Mabel knows about the podcast, leading to Charles talking about people with fruit names.

The two of them head to Charles’s place, where he finds the wine Sazz was supposed to retrieve….but no Sazz. They toast to the end of the season and talk about what’s next as the viewers see the bullet hole that took out Sazz.

Later on, Charles is in bed and falls asleep to the sound of a Western playing in the background. As he goes to get his tea, he looks around as if he is confused.

At that moment, Oliver walks in screaming that the show has been cancelled due to Cliff and Donna needing the show money for legal fees. Mabel follows, still homeless and crashing with Oliver, saying that she is wearing his least offensive robe.

Oliver continues to go hysterical on the floor. Charles talks about hearing a whistling sound and thinks he has a brain tumor.

Howard walks in before anyone could respond, showing off his new dog Gravy. He asks Mabel to do an animal podcast with him, but she just wants to find a place to live.

The dog continuously barks, so proud dog papa Howard takes her out for a walk.

They all get emails from Bev again, pitching a project to go to LA. While they debate about what to do, Charles gets a text from Sazz, saying she is in LA working with Scott Bakula. Off to Hollywood the trio go!

As they arrive, they watch a project being filmed that takes place in NYC.

It turns out that Bev wants to pitch a movie about the podcast. They go to meet her as Oliver tells a story about a meeting with Julie Andrews.

Bev introduces herself and takes them to a table meeting and pitches the ideas for the movie, which has a soft greenlight. As she goes on about what she envisions with her team, which includes the Brothers sisters Trina and Tawny, Charles gives her a number 4. This is the number he demands or there will be no deal.

As Charles, Oliver and Bev debate over it, Mabel excuses herself. The guys find her, and she admits to being overwhelmed. They help her figure out what is wrong (with Oliver telling a story about someone swallowing a cocaine filled condom to get passed airport security) and she admits she hates how she was portrayed in the pitch. Charles says he doesn’t like his portrayal of himself either, but he wants to give it a shot, or at least go to the party being held in their honor that night.

Oliver also says he wants her to go—no pressure—as he hugs her and tells her Loretta will be there. She finally agrees and they all go on a tour of Hollywood….complete with a stop at In-N-Out Burger.

Charles is still worried about Sazz, who is back to not answering. Since her apartment is part of the tour, he decides to stop by. She isn’t home, so Oliver thinks she is on location with Scott Bakula as she previously mentioned.

At the party, they are presented with the actors playing them—Eva Longoria for Mabel, Eugene Levy for Charles and Zach Galifianakis for Oliver.

Oliver had no idea who Zach is and keeps insulting him to the point where Zach wants to quit. Bev convinces him to stay and promises to give him his own Spiderman movie.

The trio talk to and get to know their portrayers….leading to many awkward moments.

Later on, Oliver and Mabel are talking when Loretta arrives. She fills them in on her new show and how much she loves her costars. She is also excited for the trio, even though Mabel is still not happy. She excuses herself to go to the bar when Oliver tells her that if she can’t decide what she wants, remember his life depends on it.

Mabel goes to the bar and runs into Eva. The two of them have a heart to heart, with Eva offering her advice on how to handle her situation….by asking for a ‘shit-ton of money.’

Charles thinks he sees Sazz and goes to follow her.

Loretta asks Oliver if he would go to LA. He is silent at first, so she backtracks. He wants time to think, and she admits she is in love with him. They decide to figure something out in the meantime.

Mabel talks to Bev about the movie while the writer listens in as a ‘fly on the wall.’

Charles does not see Sazz, but Scott Bakula. They talk about Joy a bit and then Charles asks if he has seen Sazz. It turns out Scott was going to ask him the same thing and they begin to worry that something happened to her.

Mabel decides to do the movie and tells Oliver, who is climbing on something, telling her no pressure. They go to tell Charles, who says he has news and not the fun kind.

The trio go to look for Sazz. They find several things in her apartment, which leads to Oliver telling stories about himself.

Mabel gets a text from Howard about the animal podcast.

As they continue to search for clues, Lester calls Charles and says that he will fix the window soon. Charles is confused and they soon begin to piece together that there was a gunshot in the window, which caused the whistling sound and Gravy barking

They head to NYC to look for clues. As a Western plays, they have Gravy help look for clues with Howard. They end up downstairs, where they find an incendiary…and discover that Sazz was burned….with only pieces of her coat remaining.

Charles texts the Sazz number, saying he knows it isn’t her and who is it? The person answers ‘not your f**king friend’ as the episode comes to an end.