Night Court Star Harry Anderson Dies at 65

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Harry Anderson, best known for his role as Judge Harry Stone on the hit sitcom Night Court has died, TVGrapevine has learned. He was 65 years old.

The actor and former magician was found dead in his North Carolina home this morning, according to multiple sources. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

After Night Court ended its run, Anderson went on to star in Dave’s World and made guest appearances in several shows. He also had a night club in New Orleans, where he would perform comedy and magic shows. He relocated to North Carolina in 2006 and lived mostly quiet life out of the spotlight.

There has been no official statement released regarding his death. TVGrapevine sends their condolences to his loved ones during this time.