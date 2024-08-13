NFL Legend Jacoby Jones Passes Away at 40

Sad news for the football world today. Jacoby Jones, known for playing for several NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Los Angeles (San Diego)Chargers, has died. He was 40 years old.

The former NFL player, who made history with his 108 yard kick return touchdown during Super Bowl XLVII, had just celebrated his milestone birthday on July 11.

After retiring, he had coached football at Alabama State. In addition, he had coached at Lane College, Calvert Hall College and Morgan State.

He also appeared in season sixteen of Dancing With the Stars, placing third with pro Karina Smirnoff.

No cause of death was revealed as of press time.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.