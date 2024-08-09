NBC Announces New Fall 2024 Schedule

NBC sets Premiere Week to begin on Monday, Sept. 23, kicking off the 2024-25 season which includes a strong lineup of returning favorites as well as the debut of new medical drama “Brilliant Minds” starring Zachary Quinto and a pair of freshmen comedies – “Happy’s Place,” starring Reba McEntire, and “St. Denis Medical,” from the team behind “Superstore” and “American Auto.”

The week begins with award-winning competition series “The Voice,” featuring first-time coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé alongside returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. The Sept. 23 season premiere of “The Voice” will immediately be followed by the Zachary Quinto drama “Brilliant Minds,” inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks.

Premiere Week will continue Tuesday, Sept. 24 with the highly anticipated season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” summer’s longstanding #1 show.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 brings the return of #OneChicago as “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” all begin their new exploits in the Windy City at 8, 9 and 10 p.m., respectively.

The second annual People’s Choice Country Awards, featuring some of the greatest performers in country music today, will air live Thursday, Sept. 26on NBC and Peacock. Last year’s show was seen by 4.4 million viewers, a double-digit increase over the previous year’s People’s Choice Awards.

The next week, following the Tuesday premiere of “The Voice,” marks the debut of second-year drama series “The Irrational,” starring Jesse L. Martin, on Oct. 1 at 10 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” begin their 24th and 26th seasons, respectively, at 8 and 9 p.m. Immediately after, Shanola Hampton begins her second season as missing persons advocate Gabi Mosely in the hit series “Found.”

NBC’s comedy series will debut this fall season on Friday, Oct. 18 with the premiere of “Happy’s Place,” starring Reba McEntire, at 8 p.m., immediately followed by the season three launch of “Lopez vs. Lopez” at 8:30 p.m.

“St. Denis Medical,” starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Allison Tolman and executive produced by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin (“Superstore”), opens its hospital doors on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with back-to-back episodes. The series will continue the following week in its regular 8 p.m.timeslot followed by the season three premiere of “Night Court” at 8:30 p.m.

In addition to NBC’s entertainment slate, the network will continue to have a robust sports offering for the Fall, including “Big Ten Saturday Night,” which is back in primetime on Aug. 31 as an expanded conference of storied college programs vie for dominance. “NBC Sunday Night Football,” the #1 primetime television show for a record 13 consecutive years, will also broadcast 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season, beginning on Sept. 5.

Midseason and/or summer shows previously announced include “The Hunting Party,” “Deal or No Deal Island,” “The Americas” and “Destination X.”

Saturday, Aug. 31

7:00-7:30 p.m. – Big Ten Countdown (Season Premiere)

7:30-11:00 p.m. – Big Ten Football (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 5

7:00-8:15 p.m. – NFL Kickoff 2024

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 8

7:00-8:15 p.m. – Football Night in America (Season Premiere)

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Time Period Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 23

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Brilliant Minds (Series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

Friday, Sept 27

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Season premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Tuesday premiere)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Season premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 3

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Season premiere)

Friday, Oct. 18

8-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place (Series premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez (Season premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

8-9 p.m. – St. Denis Medical (Series premiere, back-to-back episodes)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8:30-9 p.m. – Night Court (Season premiere)

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“BRILLIANT MINDS”

Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, “Brilliant Minds” follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier – the human mind – while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

The cast includes Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy.

Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Melissa Aouate, Henrik Bastin, Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish and Will Tennant also executive produce.

Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions and Tavala produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW COMEDY SERIES

“HAPPY’S PLACE”

Bobbie inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.

The series stars Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.

Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott and Reba McEntire.

“Happy’s Place” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“ST. DENIS MEDICAL”

A mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi star.

The series is executive produced and written by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin. Simon Heuer also executive produces with director Ruben Fleischer (pilot only).

“St. Denis Medical” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Spitzer Holding Company.