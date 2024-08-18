Masterchef Recap for 6/19/2024

-It is Gen X night on Masterchef! Christine Ha will be joining Chef Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. She is one of my favorite winners, so I am so excited to have her back!

-Scott is 54 years old and is the great-grandson of a Texan restauranter…and part of the McKinnon family.

He is making a mustard fried venison backstrap with mashed potatoes, veggies and gravy. It is beautifully cooked but could have used a bit more seasoning. Christine also founds it a bit too mealy for her liking. Joe was also not a fan, so he is sent home.

-Kimberly is a teacher who loves gardening. She decides to make an herb-crusted cauliflower steak with garden veggies.

The judges are unsure about it, especially due to the excess of chiles and undercooked green beans. However, they decide to give her a chance with a 3-1 vote….Aaron being the naysayer.

-Arthur works at an ad agency and loves being creative with his food. He is making an olive oil sea bass with Bok choy.

The judges think it is a delicious and pleasant dish and give him an apron!

-Sorn struggles with her dish, which keeps falling apart. It is Filipino stuffed milkfish with rice that looks ‘bizarre’ according to Aaron.

The other judges think it is discombobulated and send her home.

-Sunshine is a 50-year-old from Portland. She makes a creamy polenta with halibut and succotash. She is also a yoga instructor and has the judges do yoga breathing as she cooks.

The judges are quite impressed and give her an apron.

-Marie is a loud, proud Gen Xer who is ex-military. (Thank you for your service)

She makes fried soft-shell crabs with horseradish and veggies. It is over fried, so she is sent home.

-Chris is a Southern gentleman and dad who grew up eating fresh food, especially seafood. His kids and wife are cheering him on.

He cooks jumbo shrimp and grits with Cajun flavoring. The judges think it is delicious, but Chef Gordon Ramsay and Joe think there is too much cheese. Christine thinks it could be more refined. However, they give him a chance and an apron.

-Daniela is a Reiki master and mom. Her dish consists of plantains and chiles en nogada. It is beautifully cooked and tastes even better. Chef Gordon Ramsay could have used a bit more seasoning, but all four judges give her a YES and an apron.

-DANIELA GOT ENGAGED AND AN APRON!!! WHAT A NIGHT FOR HER!!! CONGRATULATIONS!

-Competition begins next week, STAY TUNED!

Meet the Top 20 Contestants of MasterChef: Generations:

GEN Z

ADAM H. Age: 23 City: Sedalia, CO Rome, GA Occupation: Dude Ranch Worker Instagram: @_adamhart BECCA G. Age: 24 City: Provo, UT Occupation: Customer Experience Manager Instagram: @chef.becs FATIMA A. Age: 26 City: Queens, NY Occupation: Doctor Instagram: @phattyheemahg

HALLIE C. Age: 24 City: Berry, AL Occupation: Professional Corn Hole Player Instagram: @halliee_clark CHRISTOPHER “MURT” M. Age: 27 City: Fort Lauderdale, FL Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker Instagram: @chris_murton

MILLENNIALS

ANNA J. Age: 37 City: Dallas, TX Occupation: Tax Director Instagram: @made.avec.amour JEET S. Age: 32 City: Portland, OR Occupation: Senior HR Specialist Instagram: @fortheloveofspice KAMAY L. Age: 34 City: Washington, D.C Occupation: Attorney Instagram: @kamay.lafalaise

MICHAEL L. Age: 27 City: Myrtle Beach, SC Occupation: Business Owner Instagram: @flavor.perfection SI N. Age: 30 City: San Jose, CA Occupation: BioTech Manager Instagram: @si.chef_envytnc

GEN X

ARTHUR C. Age: 49 City: Malibu, CA Occupation: Ad Agency Managing Partner Instagram: @chef.arthuritis CHRIS M. Age: 45 City: Mobile, AL Occupation: Contractor DANIELA P. Age: 52 City: Tehachapi, CA Occupation: Reiki Master Instagram: @thedanielaperegrina

KIMBERLY K. Age: 52 City: Auburn, CA / Taft, TN Occupation: High School English Instructor Instagram: @treehouse.garden.kimberly SUNSHINE C. Age: 50 City: Portland, OR Occupation: Yoga Instructor

BABY BOOMERS

CHRISTOPHER W. Age: 59 City: Hope, NJ Occupation: Dentist Instagram: @dr.christopherwalinski CHRISTOPHER “GEAGS” G. Age: 60 City: Brandenton, FL / Holmes Beach, FL Occupation: Personal Trainer Instagram: @cookingwithchefgeags HORACIO T. Age: 62 City: Nashville, TN Occupation: Retired Auto Industry Exec Instagram: @horacio_tucunduva

REBECKA E. Age: 63 City: Castle Rock, CO Occupation: Food Blogger Instagram: @athomewithrebecka WARREN C. Age: 70 City: Neptune, NJ / Huntington, MD Occupation: Retired Flight Attendant Instagram: @iamwarrencoleman