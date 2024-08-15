Masterchef Junior Cast Announced

Masterchef Junior Cast Announced

12 PINT-SIZED JUNIOR CHEFS ENTER THE KITCHEN IN A NEW SEASON OF

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, PREMIERING

MONDAY, MARCH 4 AT 8/7c ON FOX

AND NEXT DAY ON HULU!

Judges and Mentors Gordon Ramsay,

Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchezreturn

alongside new judge Tilly Ramsay

MEET THE YOUNG CULINARY CONTESTANTS:

Alfred Age: 11 Hometown: Binford, ND Food Dream: To write a Midwest kids’ cookbook Asher Age: 8 Hometown: Yakima, WA Food Dream: To become a chef and write a cookbook Bre Age: 10 Hometown: Burbank, CA Food Dream: To open an affordable food truck Bryson Age: 11 Hometown: Opelika, AL Food Dream: To have a cheese mobile food truck Jason Age: 9 Hometown: San Gabriel, CA Food Dream: To have a TV show and write a cookbook Jordyn Age: 8 Hometown: Greensboro, NC Food Dream: To open a restaurant Kristell Age: 10 Hometown: Austin, TX Food Dream: To have a food truck Lilo Age: 9 Hometown: Ann Arbor, MI Food Dream: To open a restaurant Lydia Age: 9 Hometown: Atlanta, GA Food Dream: To open a restaurant Michael Age: 11 Hometown: New Smyma, FL Food Dream: To open a restaurant with his mom Miles Age: 10 Hometown: College Station, TX Food Dream: To write a kids’ cookbook Remy Age: 10 Hometown: Hollywood, FL Food Dream: To connect with my community through cooking

One talented young chef will be named

America’s newest MasterChef Junior, taking home

a trophy and $100,000 grand prize!

Join the #MasterChefJuniorconversation:

Twitter: @MasterChefJrFOX

Instagram: @masterchefonfox

Facebook:@MasterChefJuniorFOX