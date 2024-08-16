Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI

UPDATE: As per TMZ: “Justin was just arraigned and released without bail. He has been charged with 1 count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. The next court date is July 26.”

Pictures of his release can be found here.

Justin Timberlake, best known for being a member of *NSYNC and for having a huge career as a solo artist, has been arrested on DWI charges in Sag Harbor, New York.

According to Variety, the Social Network Star is scheduled to be arraigned on at least one DWI charge on Tuesday. The added that a police rep confirmed that he was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

A formal statement is expected to be released later on today.

This is a developing story.