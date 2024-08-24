Jonathan Jackson Returns to General Hospital as Lucky Spencer

Port Charles is getting Lucky…..Spencer that is! It has just been announced that actor Jonathan Jackson, who played Lucky Spencer on General Hospital after a decade of being off the show.

The Tuck Everlasting alum joined the show as Luke and Laura’s son in 1993. He left in 1999 and returned ten years later, only to leave in 2011 when he joined the cast of Nashville. While on the show, he was nominated for nine Daytime Emmys, winning five times.

There is no word on how long he will be on the show or what his storyline will be, although fans are hoping he will reunite with his love Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst.

More details will be revealed as they become available.