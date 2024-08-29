ID to Air Sherri Papini Special

ID to Air Sherri Papini Special

Sherri Papini mysteriously disappeared while out for a run in her close-knit California community in 2016. After a three-week period in which her family and the authorities searched endlessly for answers, Papini was found on the side of a road, bruised, chained up and distraught, telling the authorities she had been kidnapped and kept imprisoned, but was it true? Now, for the first time since her controversial disappearance, Papini will share her side of the story with the leading true crime network, Investigation Discovery, in a new docuseries unpacking the untold story surrounding her case. The multi-part docuseries will feature exclusive interviews with Papini about her disappearance and the subsequent media firestorm and federal investigation that followed. Production is underway for the docuseries that is slated to premiere on ID in 2025.

“Sherri Papini drew worldwide attention when she went missing and then again, when she returned. While many perspectives have been told, there is one point of view that the world hasn’t heard and that is from Sherri herself. Investigation Discovery will present a new side of Sherri Papini’s case – told by her in her own words,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID.

In the years following her disappearance, authorities began to raise questions around the validity of Papini’s story. Following the investigation, Papini was arrested in 2022 on charges she had orchestrated the kidnapping as an elaborate hoax. In September of that same year, Papini signed a plea deal and was sentenced to eighteen months in prison for lying to a federal officer. The docuseries also will feature unprecedented access to archival footage, legal documents, and court filings as well as extensive interviews with those close to Papini and the investigation — offering new insights and potential answers to the questions that still swirl around this case nearly a decade later.

The docuseries is produced by Asylum Entertainment Group and Lady Moon Entertainment for Investigation Discovery.