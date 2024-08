Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Number 4

Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Number 4

Baby makes six! Actress Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their third child together, Towne Meadow Bair on May 3rd. The Lizzie McGuire alum also has a son from her previous marriage.

Check out her adorable Instagram post below!

Congratulations to the happy family!