Celebrity Babies Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy By Sammi Turano on Thursday, August 8, 2024 Table of Contents Toggle Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces PregnancyRelated posts: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy Gypsy Rose Blanchard just announced that she is expecting her first baby with Ken Urker. See her announcement below! Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Their Second Child! Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora is Pregnant! Britney Spears is Pregnant! Lindsay Lohan Welcomes Baby Boy See also Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son celebrity babies Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy 0 Previous Post Next Post Related Posts Celebrity Babies Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant Celebrity Babies Justin and Hailey Bieber Expecting First Child Celebrity Babies Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Number 4