Get the Love Island Experience

Peacock is giving Love Island USA fans a chance to be the next bombshell to enter the villa! Peacock’s Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up is back and headed to Los Angeles (6/14), Chicago (6/22), and the Jersey Shore(6/29) to give fans a chance to film an audition tape in person for the next season of LOVE ISLAND USA.

Visitors to Peacock’s Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up will have the chance to audition to be on the next season of Love Island USA, create their own “hot new bombshell” video as they strut their best islander walk, get their make-up done, and show off their rizz – all in the name of sexy, steamy romance:

Additionally, guests will have an opportunity to mingle with fan-favorite ex-Islanders from previous Love Island USA seasons including LOVE ISLAND USA S4’s Deb Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Sydney Paight and more!

Within the Pop-Up Villa, Maybelline has partnered with Peacock to bring to life a co-branded make-up room where artists will be onsite offering touch-ups with the brand’s newest launches, including Sunkisser Liquid Blush and Bronzer and Firework Mascara.”

All participants must be 18 years or older and will be asked to further share details at the pop-up.

With over 198 hours of Love Island content, Peacock is the ultimate destination to stream your favorite reality dating show. Season 6 of LOVE ISLAND USA joins Peacock’s growing Love Island roster which includes seasons 4 and 5 of the hit cultural phenomenon, the franchise’s first-ever spinoff LOVE ISLAND GAMES, the UK series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS, and seasons of LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND SPAIN.

RSVP Link: HERE

Locations:

LA – Westfield Century City Atrium (10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067)

Chicago – 1552 N. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610

Jersey Shore – Bar Anticipation (703 16th Ave, Lake Como, NJ 07719)

Timing: 2 – 7pm