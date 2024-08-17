Get The Look: Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons Glows at the Emmys with Makeup from Rodial!

LOS ANGELES, CA – January 16, 2024 – Jenna Lyons glows at the 75th Emmy Awards with celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard using Rodial makeup products including the newly launched Glass Highlighter ($49), Blush Drops in Sunset Kiss ($55), Mascara XXL ($32), Plumping Collagen Lip Oil in Wild Plum ($38), Lip Sculpt Liner in Black Rose ($25), and set the entire look with Glass Powder ($59). Founded by Maria Hatzistefanis, Rodial strives to provide innovative and effective products for the modern woman. Kasey Spickard is available for interviews on how he perfected Jenna’s look.

“To complement Jenna’s look we wanted a smoked out chocolate wing with a taupe nude glossy lip, keeping the skin super fresh and radiant but still sculpted. To achieve the look we used the Rodial Glass Highlighter in champagne for a lit from within glow. Jenna loves a warm toned peachy blush and the Rodial Blush Drops in the shade Sunset Kiss helped us get the perfect flush. We used generous amounts of the Rodial Mascara XXL to volumize and pump up the lashes. We amped up the sex appeal with a nude glossy lip using the Rodial Lip Sculpt Liner in Black Rose and topped with the Rodial Lip Oil in Wild Plum. The whole look was set with the Rodial Glass Powder”

