The Flash preview for January 23

By on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Originally posted on January 20, 2018 @ 2:17 pm

This Tuesday, the CW will air an all-new episode of The Flash at 8pm.

Here is a  sneak peek of the episode, thanks to CW.  The synopsis is courtesy of IMdB.

The Elongated Knight Rises: A familiar villain returns to terrorize Central City; Ralph must rise up to defend the innocent while Barry is detained by his trial; Barry searches for the strength to keep his optimism alive in the face of his new circumstances.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYY-uOS8qag

