Face to Face with Scott Peterson Preview

Face to Face with Scott Peterson Preview

Peacock announces Face to Face with Scott Peterson, a three-part true crime docuseries that takes a new look at the notorious case of Scott Peterson and the murders of his wife Laci Peterson and unborn son Conner. The docuseries will also follow the latest developments after the Los Angeles Innocence Project announced they were taking Scott’s case in early 2024.

With the approaching 20th anniversary of Scott Peterson’s conviction, Peterson gives his first on-camera interview since 2003 in the series, premiering August 20 exclusively on Peacock.

Face to Face with Scott Peterson features an exclusive series of intimate conversations between Director Shareen Anderson (EP The Murder of Laci Peterson) and Peterson, along with his sister-in-law Janey Peterson, former Modesto Police Department lead detective Al Brocchini and detective Jon Buehler, Scott’s former defense attorney Lara Yeretsian, and former ABC News Producer Mike Gudgell, among others.

Produced by Universal Television Alternative Studios, Face to Face with Scott Peterson’s executive producers are Liz Yale Marsh, Shareen Anderson, Po Kutchins, and Tim Clancy.

ABOUT FACE TO FACE WITH SCOTT PETERSON

It was a case that captivated the country. At 8 months pregnant, Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve, 2002. As the investigation unfolded, her husband Scott was revealed to be a liar, a cheater, and ultimately a murderer. The world’s media hung on every moment of the trial, and Scott was convicted and sentenced to death. Case closed. Or is it? For the first time since before his arrest in 2003, Scott speaks on camera in a series of intimate conversations revealing his side of the story with Director and Executive Producer Shareen Anderson, who has been investigating this case for over a decade. While many still believe the jury got it right, Scott’s family and experts close to the case have spent over 20 years committed to uncovering inconsistencies in the evidence as well as finding new information around alternative theories surrounding Laci’s murder. And in a shocking twist on a murder the world thought was solved, the Los Angeles Innocence Project takes over Scott’s case in 2024.

ABOUT THE DOCUSERIES

Premiere: August 20, 2024

Director: Shareen Anderson, Po Kutchins

Executive Producers: Liz Yale Marsh, Shareen Anderson, Po Kutchins, Tim Clancy

Produced By: Universal Television Alternative Studios

Format: True Crime Docuseries, 3 x 60 min episodes; Binge Drop