Eugene Levy Gets Walk of Fame Star

Timed to the second season premiere of the acclaimed “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” Executive Producer and Host Eugene Levy is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The four-time Emmy®-winning actor, producer, writer, and comedy icon Levy was celebrated by his long-time collaborator Catherine O’Hara and daughter Sarah Levy, who spoke during the ceremony to help present him with the honor. Levy was surrounded by family and friends for the momentous occasion, including Jason Biggs, his on-screen son from the popular “American Pie” movies.

Currently, Levy hosts and executive produces “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” now streaming globally on Apple TV+. The second season follows Levy on a grand tour of Europe as he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree, and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way.

Levy is a Member of the Order of Canada and a recipient of The Governor General’s Performing Arts Award – the foremost Canadian honor for excellence in the performing arts. He’s known today for his work on the record-breaking comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” that he co-created with son Daniel Levy. The role of Noah Levenstein in the “American Pie” franchise cemented his reputation as America’s favorite dad, while the box office success of his films, such as “Bringing Down The House,” “Cheaper By the Dozen 2,” and “Father Of The Bride Part II,” have established him as one of Hollywood’s most popular comedic actors. Levy is also widely known for his work partnering with Christopher Guest, earning critical acclaim for co-writing and co-starring in “Best In Show,” “Waiting For Guffman,” “For Your Consideration,” and “A Mighty Wind,” which garnered him a New York Film Critics Circle Award and a Grammy Award.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” season two is now streaming globally on Apple TV+ with additional episodes to debut each week through Friday, April 12, 2024.