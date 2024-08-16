Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Blackbird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Judith Light, Poker Face
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: The Bear, Christopher Storer
Barry, Bill Hader
Jury Duty, Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building, John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: The Bear, Christopher Storer
Barry, Bill Hader
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso, Declan Downey
Wednesday, Tim Burton
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Beef, Lee Sung Jin
Beef, Jake Schreier
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Carl Franklin
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
Prey, Dan Trachtenberg
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Succession, Mark Mylod
Andor, Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters, Dearbhla Walsh
Succession, Andrij Parekh
Succession, Lorene Scafaria
The Last of Us, Peter Hoar
The White Lotus, Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for Drama Series
WINNER: Succession, Jesse Armstrong
Andor, Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters, Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer
Better Call Saul, Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul, Peter Gould
The Last of Us, Craig Maxim
The White Lotus, Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Beef, Lee Sung Jin
Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey, Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm, Janine Nabers, Donald Glover
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic, Eric Appel
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Outstanding Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
WINNER: Keke Palmer, Password
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Talk Series
WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
WINNER: Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell