Discovery and Science Channel Honor the Life of Stephen Hawking

Discovery Channel and Science Channel will honor the legacy of Stephen Hawking, the legendary physicist who passed away earlier today at the age of 76. The networks will be airing their Hawking programs over the next several days including primetime presentations of the Emmy-nominated INTO THE UNIVERSE WITH STEPHEN HAWKING and STEPHEN HAWKING’S GRAND DESIGN.

Discovery and Science Channel will also offer Stephen Hawking programs on their multi-platform apps, Discovery Go and Science Go, which are free to viewers with their paid TV subscription.

“One of the most brilliant minds of our lifetime, Stephen Hawking epitomized the missions of Discovery and Science Channel. He was also no stranger to the networks, having participated in numerous projects for us, including INTO THE UNIVERSE WITH STEPHEN HAWKING, which was nominated for two Emmys. Having accomplished so much, we are pleased to join in celebrating his remarkable life,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual.

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking: The Emmy nominated mini-series presented the wonders of the universe, revealing the splendor and majesty of the cosmos as never seen before.

Thursday, March 15, 9-11am

Saturday, March 17, 8-11pm

Stephen Hawking’s Grand Design: Hawking addresses three more of the most contentious issues that surround scientific understanding. Did God create the universe? What is the meaning of life? And what he regards as the key to the cosmos: the Theory of Everything. Is science incompatible with religion?

Thursday, March 15, 6-9am

SCIENCE CHANNEL

Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking: The Emmy nominated mini-series presented the wonders of the universe, revealing the splendor and majesty of the cosmos as never seen before.

Thursday, March 15, 3-5am

Friday, March 16, 4-7pm

Stem Cell Universe with Stephen Hawking: This 60-minute special delves into the subjects of stem cells, both embryonic and adult, to explore what these wondrous and baffling mechanisms are capable of. Hawking leads the exploration of what exactly stem cells are and if they are the key to our future or a ticking time bomb waiting to detonate?

Thursday, March 15, 5am

Did God Create the Universe?: Hawking unfolds his personal, compelling vision of the biggest question of all: Is there a god who created and controls the universe in which we live? To answer this controversial and age-old question, Hawking takes us on a journey through humanity’s history of appraising our place in the Universe – from Vikings facing down eclipses to the laws of modern cosmology.

Thursday, March 15, 9am

Stephen Hawking’s Brave New World: In this major series, Hawking presents his unique vision of the future by calling a summit of the world’s most forward thinking contemporary scientists in order to identify the innovations that will have the most impact in years to come.

Thursday, March 15, 6-9am

Stephen Hawking’s Grand Design: Hawking addresses three more of the most contentious issues that surround scientific understanding. Did God create the universe? What is the meaning of life? And what he regards as the key to the cosmos: the Theory of Everything. Is science incompatible with religion?

Friday, March 16, 7-11pm