Dead on Arrival’s Stephen Sepher Talks to TVGrapevine

Dead on Arrival, aka DOA, is premiere today in NYC and LA and it is guaranteed to take the film world by storm. The movie, which is based on the original 1950’s classic noir, has a notable cast that includes Billy Flynn (Days of Our Lives) and Stephen Sepher (Heist).

TVGrapevine recently talked to Stephen about his role in the movie. Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. The movie, as mentioned, is based on the original DOA, but has its own twists and turns. Stephen said the movie kept him quite busy, especially since he had so many roles. He not only starred in the movie as Vince, but he also served as the writer, director and producer. He said it took a lot of hard work and dedication, but at the end of the day, he is happy and proud of the finished product.

2.My biggest question for him: how did he balance it all? His answer was quite simple, yet inspirational to anyone who has to deal with multitasking. He focused on one task at a time and made sure that he was prepared for each when needed. For him, that made is easier to make things run smoothly and with minimal problems.

3. Although he spend much of his time making sure everything came together, filming the movie also came with its own set of challenges. The biggest challenge was the flood that took place in Louisiana right before they went into production. However, this ended up being a blessing in disguise when it came to filming.

Despite the tragic event that took place, the delay allowed them to film during the time period they needed for the film. The film had several scenes that took place during the holidays, so the delay allowed them to get those in real time. He added that although they had to change a few things they got through the ordeal.

4. As for what’s next, Stephen says that he is working on several other projects, including a new movie called The Operator. This is a war thriller inspired by another short film he did with his team called Four Minutes. They took the concept from this and made it into a longer film. While he didn’t give much away, he said that he is excited to have yet another project to work on with some of his favorite people.

5. So what inspires Stephen as an artist? He of course is inspired by other movies, but he also credits his fellow directors. Some of his favorites include Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Alfred Hitchcock. He added that he also looks to cinematic history and learns as much as he can from as many sources as possible.

Dead On Arrival premieres in NYC and LA today. Stay tuned for more showtimes.