Danielle Fishel Opens Up About Breast Caner Diagnosis

Danielle Fishel, known for her role in the hit series Boy Meets World has recently opened up about her recent breast cancer diagnosis. The actress talked about finding out on her podcast, Pod Meets World, which she hosts with former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer,” she said in the Aug. 19 episode. “It is very, very, very early, it’s technically stage zero.”

Danielle added that she is glad she scheduled her regular mammogram appointment when she was given a reminder to do so on her phone.

While she initially planned on only telling her family, but soon decided to bring awareness to the issue, therefore, going public with her story.

“I want to share this because I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there,” she said. “If it’s time for your appointment, if you’ve never had an appointment before, get in there. If you have to find out that you have cancer, find out when it’s at stage 0 if possible.”

TVGrapevine sends well wishes to Danielle and her loved ones during this difficult time.