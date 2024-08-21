Dancing With the Stars Announces First Season 33 Contestant

TV News

The time has come for the first Dancing With the Stars contestant to be revealed. Today on Good Morning America, it was announced that the first celebrity competing is none other than…….Clark Kent himself…. Olympian and Penn State alum Stephen Nedoroscik!

The lucky pro paired with him will be announced shortly.

With the Stars will return on September 17th on ABC and Disney Plus. The rest of the cast will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Congratulations to Stephen for being on the show.

Stay tuned for more DWTS news as it becomes available.

