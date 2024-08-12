Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox

Crime Scene Kitchen Renewed on Fox

FOX whisks up a third season of the baking mystery competition Crime Scene Kitchen, it was announced today by Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. Season Three of the popular FOX food franchiseCrime Scene Kitchen is scheduled to premiere during the upcoming 2024-2025 season, with Joel McHale returning as host and executive producer and chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp returning as celebrity judges.

In the culinary guessing game, bakers must decode and decipher what type of dessert was made with only crumbs, food trails and humorous hints as clues, and then teams must recreate the tasty treat, attempting to best capture its original form and flavor in order to win a $100,000 grand prize.

Regarding the renewal, Wallach said, “Crime Scene Kitchen is a fun, fresh show with an entirely original mix of culinary sleuthing and brilliant baking that the whole family can enjoy. Joel, Curtis and Yolanda’s irresistible chemistry have made Crime Scene Kitchen a clear fan favorite, and we’re excited to bring a new season to the table.”

In Crime Scene Kitchen’s freshman season, it was Summer 2021’s #1 new series, while Season Two averaged 2.5 million multi-platform viewers, up +130% from Live + Same Day.

Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale are executive producers. Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Viewers will be able to tune in to Season Three of Crime Scene Kitchen on Hulu, Fox.com, On Demand and FOX’s streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.