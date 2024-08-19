Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62

Sad news for the country music world today. Toby Keith, known for hits such as Should’ve Been a Cowboy, has died. He was 62 years old.

The singer had been battling stomach cancer since 2022. His death was confirmed via social media by his family.

The Red Solo Cup singer shot to fame in 1993 and worked with the biggest names in the business, including doing a duet with Willie Nelson.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.