Celebrity Big Brother Cast Revealed

CBS has just announced the cast for USA’s very first Celebrity Big Brother season. There have been several rumors, but now we can reveal who we can see in the Big Brother House starting February 7th.

Omarosa—Apprentice/Celebrity Apprentice veteran, former member of President Trump’s administration.

Mark McGrath—Sugar Ray singer, TV host, reality TV personality.

Shannon Elizabeth—American Pie star, Dancing With The Stars alumni.

Metta World Peace—NBA player formerly known as Ron Artest, former DWTS contestant.

Brandi Glanville—Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, former Celebrity Apprentice contestant.

Marissa Jaret Winokur—Broadway star (Hairspray), DWTS alumni.

Ariadna Gutierrez—the girl who Steve Harvey accidentally said was Miss Universe.

Chuck Liddell—MMA star, former DWTS contestant.

Keshia Knight Pullman, former Cosby Show star, Celebrity Apprentice alumni.

Ross Matthews—Ross the intern from the Tonight Show, judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

James Maslow–Big Time Rush, DWTS alumni

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7, only on CBS.