CBS Announces NCIS and The Neighborhood Renewals

CBS today announced the hit series NCIS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD have been renewed for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

“THE NEIGHBORHOOD and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

NCIS flagship series NCIS has been a top 20 series for 18 of its 20 full seasons and has been television’s top broadcast drama for the last five consecutive complete seasons – and 13 of the last 14. Now, in its 21st season, NCIS is the #2 entertainment program this season to date, trailing only TRACKER. With 35 days of multiplatform viewing (linear and streaming), NCIS is averaging 12.9 million viewers, up +12% from last year. On a season to date Nielsen Most Current basis, NCIS is averaging 9.71 million viewers, up +1% from last year. This renewal brings NCIS through its 22ndseason. NCIS airs on Mondays at 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD is averaging 5.83 million viewers season to date (Nielsen, Most Current data) and is television’s #3 comedy. With 35 days of multiplatform viewing (linear and streaming), THE NEIGHBORHOOD is averaging 7.9 million viewers, up +10% from last year. This renewal brings THE NEIGHBORHOOD through its seventh season. THE NEIGHBORHOOD airs on Mondays at 8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD and NCIS air on the CBS Television Network and are available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs).

About NCIS

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations.

NCIS, now in its 21st season in the U.S., is one of the biggest global franchises across all of entertainment. The NCIS franchise will celebrate its 1000th episode on April 15. NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, with Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole. The series is executive produced by Steven D. Binder, David J. North, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, Christopher J. Waild, Mark R. Schilz and created by Donald P. Bellisario. NCIS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Belisarius Productions.

About THE NEIGHBORHOOD

THE NEIGHBORHOOD stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan also star. Executive producers are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios.