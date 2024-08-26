BREAKING: Kelly Monaco Leaving General Hospital

BREAKING: Kelly Monaco Leaving General Hospital

Soap opera shocker! Kelly Monaco, who has been playing the role of Samantha ‘Sam’ McCall on General Hospital for the past twenty-one years, is leaving the show, TVGrapevine has learned. Soap Opera Network was the first to break the news before it was picked up by other outlets, including Soap Opera Digest.

“According to sources, the Sam McCall character is being killed off and will last appear in Port Charles this fall. Sources also say that Monaco was “blindsided” upon learning of the decision,” SON reported.

The character of Sam entered Port Charles in 2003 and has been connected to many characters, including Drew Cain, Jason Morgan and Sonny Corinthios.

She was also revealed to be the child of Alexis Davis and Julian Jerome in 2006 and is the sister to Molly Lansing-Davis and Kristina Corinthios-Davis via Alexis.

She also is the mother to Danny (with Jason), Scout (with Drew) and Lila (with Sonny), the latter of whom died at birth.

Sam was involved in several storylines throughout her time on the show, the latest being her relationship with Dante Falconeri and the aftermath of her sister Molly losing her baby, who was killed when surrogate Kristina fell out a window.

Kelly’s last air date is expected to be sometime this fall.

TVGrapevine wishes Kelly the best of luck in her future endeavors.