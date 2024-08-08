Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/8/2024: Who Won America’s Veto?

Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/8/2024: Who Won America’s Veto?

It is the third live eviction night for CBS’s Big Brother 26. When we last left our houeguests, Tucker used his POV to take Angela off the block, keep himself on, only for Makensy to become the replacement nominee…..but in a shocking twist, Makensy decided to activate her America’s Veto power to choose the third person on the block.

Now Tucker and Cedric are on the outs because things didn’t go according to plan. The original plan was for Quinn to go on the block. Cedric didn’t think they had the numbers to take Quinn out and tried to warn Tucker this, but he refused to listen.

After Makensy begins to question the POV turn of events, Cedric has Tucker tell about Quinn’s power. He even tells everyone that other people in the house, including Angela and Kimo knew that Quinn had the power.

Quinn admits to everything, but says he isn’t planning on using the power. Nobody believes him, nor do they think that he will not use the power, causing more tension in the house. Quinn now thinks that there is a chance he could go home.

Brooklyn wonders why Quinn never told the Pentagon about the power, but also understands why he kept it a secret. Quinn, for hi part, tries to convince Cedric that he is still loyal to his alliance.

Tucker and Cedric are still on the outs, with Tucker upset because he thinks Cedric used him to do his dirty work. He still thinks he has a chance of staying in the house even without winning AI Arena, but Cam and Chelsie know that this is not necessarily true.

Quinn is America’s Veto ‘winner.’

AI Arena comp time! Tucker, Quinn and Kenney are competing in a Data Dump comp, where they have to collect red balls flying in an air chamber. The first to collect 20 balls and place them in their tube will win.

Tucker wins fairly quickly. He is off the block, with Quinn and Kenney left to plea one last time to stay in the house.

Eviction time:

Tucker: Quinn

T’Kor: Kenney

Angela: Kenney

Chelsie: Kenney

Makensy: Kenney

Brooklyn: Kenney

Rubina: Kenney

Cam: Kenney

Kimo: Kenney

Joseph: Kenney

Leah: Kenney

In a 10-1 vote: Kenney is evicted from the Big Brother house. He admits he didn’t realize how hard it would be to be away from his wife and kids, making it harder for him to be gone. Despite loving the show and wanting to be on for years, he is kind of happy to be going home.

He also admits that it was hard to lie about being a cop and that it was a bit of a relief to admit his true occupation to Matt.

More Sunday, stay tuned.