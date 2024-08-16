Big Brother 26 Premiere Recap for 7/17/2024

Big Brother 26 Premiere Recap for 7/17/2024…part one of the two night premiere!

It is the season premiere of CBS’s Big Brother 26! Sixteen people will enter the BB House, with competitions, veto ceremonies, evictions and….AI? Let’s expect the unexpected as the season begins!

Ninety-four cameras, 133 microphones will capture everything that will happen in the house.

Julie Chen Moonves introduces herself and kicks off the two night premiere. She explains how the guests will be in the house for 90 days and face many twists and turns along the way.

Eight people will join the house tonight, while the other half will join tomorrow.

Rubina is from LA and says good things come in small packages. She works as a bartender who has a tough side. I have to say, she seems like a lot of fun.

Cam is a physical therapist from Maryland and a former pro football player. He also played at Penn State! (WE ARE!) He was raised by his father and his mom died when he was three years old. In addition, he is zen and loves crystals.

Makensy is a project manager who works with men. She is another strong woman who went to school on a volleyball scholarship.

Joseph is from Tampa and works at a video store. He is a Big Brother Superfan and is in it to win it. He also thinks his love of poker will help him win the game.

Angela is a real estate agent who hails from Salt Lake City. She is a wife, mom and nana who loves clubbing and dancing…aka a cool mom. She thinks she is in for the time of her life….and plans to be cutthroat.

Kimo is a mattress salesperson from Hawaii. His culture means the world to him and says his late big brother is his inspiration for everything. The two of them would watch together, so the show has special meaning to him.

Chelsie is a collegiate basketball player and very religious. She plans to put her all into the game despite being seen as the sweet one.

Tucker is from New York and is a dog dad, model and loves being active. He is single, ready to mingle and win!

The eight of them meet Julie and then Tucker, Angela, Kimo and Chelsie enter the house. They take in everything and squeal in delight as they check things out.

Tucker thinks he will break the first person to enter curse.

Angela is so excited about everything in the house. Chelsie thinks its funny and quips that she might have to revive her in case she collapses from excitement.

Kimo can’t wait to….use the bathroom?

Cam, Makensy, Joseph and Rubina enter the house next and do their own happy tour.

Everyone hugs and introduces themselves. Mackensy realizes she is taller than the guys, which puts a damper into her showmance plans. However, she volunteers to cook.

Julie pops in to tell them that it is time to go into the backyard. They have the chance to bring in a seventeenth housemate…a woman named Ainsley. She is 24, from San Diego and painfully single. She is also a Superfan and works in a surf shop.

The eight of them must vote for her fate. She will need five votes to make it into the house.

The vote is 4-4, but Ainsley will end up in the house anyway, because she is an AI person. The ones who voted yes will get one competition that could get them an advantage, while the ones who voted no could end up with a disadvantage.

The yeses must put together colors in the fastest amount of time, while the nos will have to do an emotion test, which will have them unscramble letters that will name different emotions.

Angela, Tucker, Rubina and Mackensy chose yes and do the color challenge.

Kimo, Cam, Chelsie and Joseph do the no challenge.

Chelsie gets a downgrade, Mackensy gets an upgrade.

More Big Brother 26 tomorrow, stay tuned!