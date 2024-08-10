America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks

The FBI captured fugitive David Young at a home in Hermosillo, Mexico on March 9, 2024.

Less than three weeks before that arrest, Young along with The Ghostface Gangsters and their vast drug-running operation in Georgia,allegedly responsible for multiple overdose deaths,

were identified on an episode of America’s Most Wanted, which aired Monday, February 19th at 8/7c on FOX.

In just three weeks, four fugitives that were showcased on this season ofAmerica’s Most Wanted have been captured.

The catch counter total is now at 1,195.

