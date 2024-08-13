AI vs. Human Made Entertainment: What People Think

Summer is in full swing, which means that there will be a slew of incredible movies coming to theatres. Who else remembers the days of going to the cinema, ordering popcorn and watching a blockbuster film in the cool AC? Some of my favorite childhood memories took place in the cinema and some of those movies still remain among my favorites.

One thing that has changed though is the advent of AI. While movies back when I was younger were made with different types of technology and special effects, these days, many cinematographers have added AI, or artificial intelligence to the mix.

Recently, Baringa, a global consultancy, did a study on this very topic. The telecoms, media and technology expert surveyed over 5,000 people worldwide to get their feelings on the topic. Not surprisingly, many of those surveyed claimed that they would prefer to watch ‘human made’ movies as opposed to something made entirely by AI.

Surprisingly, Gen Z was the most vocal on this, saying they would prefer they would prefer less AI and more of the human touch, while only 42% of Baby Boomers and 39 % of Gen X want movies to remain created by humans.

“Nearly every industry is making advancements in the use of AI, but the pace of innovation has accelerated within studios and content creators. We just recently saw headlines around the first fully AI-generated film,” Baringa partner Eddie Monteiro said in a press release. “It’s important for studios and film makers to understand how consumers feel about these changes and the potential impacts. Transparency will be crucial if consumers are to feel more comfortable with how AI is being used to help create their television shows and movies.”

In the same release, he stated that he thinks that as AI becomes more sophisticated, people’s minds will shift as to what they think of the new technology taking over their favorite forms of entertainment. In short, he thinks it will enhance things, not take away from one or the other….giving us the best of both worlds.

Only time will tell what the future will hold in terms of AI, but like the Internet and smartphones before it, AI is sure to bring incredible changes to the world and entertainment as we know it….and as always, we will find ways to adapt.

*This is part 2 of an AI series TVGrapevine is doing based on research done by Baringa and our interviews with Baringa partner Eddie Monteiro. Stay tuned for part 3 in the coming weeks.*