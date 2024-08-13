Actress Shannen Doherty Passes Away at 53

Actress Shannen Doherty Passes Away at 53

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, has died. She was 53 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to People.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” she concluded.

The actress had been battling cancer since 2015. She opened up about her breast cancer journey, talking about her remission, its reoccurrence and how it spread to her other organs, including her brain.

At the time of her death, she had been hosting a podcast called Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, where she talked about her life, career and family.

She also appeared on season ten of Dancing With the Stars, where she was partnered with Mark Ballas.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.