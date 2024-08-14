Celebrity Death

Actor James Sikking Passes Away at 90

By on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actor James Sikking, known for his roles in Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser MD, has died. He was 90 years old.

“In a remarkable career, Sikking’s wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse,” his publicist  Cynthia Snyder shared in a statement via  Variety. “His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage.”

She also confirmed that he was suffering from dementia at the time of his death.

 

The actor also appeared in General Hospital, Perry Mason, Bonanza and many other movies and television shows throughout his decades long career.

James is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

