April 10, 2018 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has set its Summer 2018 premiere dates, with original programming all summer long, including new scripted series and returning favorites.

The CW’s successful summer trio of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and MASTERS OF ILLUSION will all return with new episodes in June. The hit improv series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? premieres on Monday, June 4 (9-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT), as Cycle 5 of the comedy magic series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US premieres Monday, June 25 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). MASTERS OF ILLUSION makes its season debut with back-to-back new episodes Friday, June 29 (8-8:30pm ET/PT and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s two new summer dramas will debut on consecutive nights in July with the new 10-episode fantasy adventure series THE OUTPOST, from executive producer Dean Devlin (“Stargate,” “Independence Day”), premiering Tuesday, July 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), and the investigative legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH, starring Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville,” “Beauty And The Beast”), premiering Wednesday, July 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

MY LAST DAYS, the heartwarming docuseries hosted and executive produced by JANE THE VIRGIN star Justin Baldoni, returns for its second installment this summer. The three-part special will air Friday, May 25 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), Friday, June 1 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), and Friday, June 8 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

As The CW continues to move into a year-round programming schedule, several of The CW’s hit scripted series will wrap their seasons during the summer months, including LIFE SENTENCE, whose season finale airs Friday, June 15 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), and SUPERGIRL, which will conclude its third season on Monday, June 18 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Additionally, original episodes of THE ORIGINALS and THE 100 will also continue to air throughout the summer. Finale dates for those series will be announced at a later time.

Following is The CW’s schedule of summer premieres and finales. All times ET/PT:

FRIDAY MAY 25

8:00-9:00PM MY LAST DAYS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LIFE SENTENCE (New Episode)

MONDAY JUNE 4

8:00-9:00PM SUPERGIRL (New Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Episode)

FRIDAY JUNE 15

8:00-9:00PM TBD

9:00-10:00PM LIFE SENTENCE (Season Finale)

MONDAY JUNE 18

8:00-9:00PM SUPERGIRL (Season Finale)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Episode)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

MONDAY JUNE 25

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Cycle 5 Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Episode)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

FRIDAY JUNE 29

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Cycle 5 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (New Episode)

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episode)

TUESDAY JULY 10

8:00-9:00PM THE OUTPOST (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM THE 100 (New Episode)

WEDNESDAY JULY 11

8:00-9:00PM BURDEN OF TRUTH (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM THE ORIGINALS (New Episode)