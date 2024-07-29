The Traitors Season 3 Cast Revealed
Peacock just announced the season three cast of its hit series The Traitors, set to return later this year. Check it out below:
- Rob Mariano — “Survivor”
- Dorinda Medley — “The Real Housewives of New York City”
- Chrishell Stause —“Selling Sunset”
- Britney Haynes —“Big Brother”
- Danielle Reyes —“Big Brother”
- Bob the Drag Queen —“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Wells Adams —“The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise”
- Chanel Ayan —“The Real Housewives of Dubai”
- Gabby Windey —“The Bachelorette”
- Dylan Efron —“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”
- Tony Vlachos—“Survivor”
- Jeremy Collins —“Survivor”
- Dolores Catania —“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
- Robyn Dixon —“The Real Housewives of Potomac”
- Bob Harper —“The Biggest Loser”
- Ciara Miller —“Summer House”
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten — British royal
- Carolyn Wiger —“Survivor”
- Sam Asghari — Model and actor
- Tom Sandoval —“Vanderpump Rules”
- Nikki Garcia — Former professional Wrestler
