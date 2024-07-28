The Food That Built America Recap for Burger Empire The Ray Kroc Story

The Food That Built America Recap for Burger Empire The Ray Kroc Story

-This week’s episode of The Food That Built America on History Channel shows how Ray Kroc put McDonald’s on the map.

-After WWII, America began working on highways and Interstate Acts, so people would travel more, more cars would be sold and now people would be needing food as they traveled.

-Howard Johnson’s was the most popular food joint, with Carvel, Dunkin Donuts and Dairy Queen following suit. Ray Kroc wanted a piece of the action and began looking for an opportunity.

-Before he got into the food business, he was selling milkshake machines out of his car. He has to buy his own supplies and is struggling to find his way. While working one day, he stumbled upon a hamburger stand. While he was there to sell his milkshake machine, he was enamored by the burgers, fries and drinks being sold. The place? The OG McDonald’s.

-Ray decides he wants to be a part of the action. Little does he know his life is about to change forever.

-At the time, the hamburger stand was being run by brothers Mac and Dick McDonald. Ray pitched the idea of going nationwide with it and managing every franchise personally. They end up striking a deal and eight new locations are opened.

-Ray isn’t making much money at first, so he decides to sell pound cake for fifteen cents. The idea not only fails, but upsets the brothers, who did not clear the idea. The cake is off the menu right away.

-Ray soon saw the brothers as an obstacle, which causes a rift in their relationship. He decides to buy the brothers out. The brothers want 2.7 million, but Ray can’t deliver.

-Enter Harry Sonneborn. He used to work for Tasty Freeze and decides to work with Ray. The two of them collaborate and map out a plan to buy the brothers out….by buying the LAND where McDonald’s is and find ways to attract franchisees. They end up spending quite a bit of money, but also open several franchises.

-Ray is able to buy the brothers out, but he also takes credit as being the founder.

-As McDonald’s grows, so does the competition…including Burger King, home of the Whopper. Realizing that the competition has a signature sandwich, Ray decides to follow suit with the help of Fred Turner. Enter the the Hula Burger, which is an epic fail. The Filet O’ Fish was also pitched, but rejected for the time being.

-Ray is back to square one. He decides to give the Filet O’ Fish another chance by adding cheese to the sandwich. It is a hit, but there is still a lot of competition.

-Seeing the competition, Ray decides to create a new burger. Enter the Big Mac, which becomes the most iconic burger that we all know and love.

-Ray decides to go international and begins opening locations in Puerto Rico and the UK.

-The next problem is getting the fries to taste delicious every time. They decide to steam blanche them in order to prevent them from getting soggy and cooking them for a shorter amount of time before shipping them frozen.

-McDonald’s is dominating fast food, but KFC is giving them a run for their money.

-Chicken is becoming more popular, so Ray decides to use this to his advantage. Enter the Chicken McNuggets. However, during this time in the 1980s, there is a chicken shortage due to droughts. Enter the McRib to save the franchise. As an aside, I LOVE the McRib!

-The McRib was only out for a limited time, much like it is today, saving the franchise. It also gained a cult following.

-The Chicken McNuggets are also released once the chicken shortage ends. However, the dipping sauces are what put them on the map.

McDonalds is now worth billions and in 100 countries.