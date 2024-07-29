The Bachelorette Recap for 7/29/2024

-Tonight, on ABC’s The Bachelorette, we head to Auckland, New Zealand. The guys are so excited to not only see a new country, but also fall in love with Jenn.

-The guys enjoy food and drinks while Jenn and Jesse Palmer talk about her time on the show so far. He tells her fun stories about his season, particularly when he would eat too much on dates and end up with a tummy ache.

DATE 1:

-Sam M gets the first date. Jenn comes to the table where the guys are enjoying lunch and asks him out. Devin is not happy and hopes that Jenn sees the real Sam M and gives him the boot. In fact, none of the guys seem all that happy.

-As Sam M and Jenn enjoy cocktails, they see a man jump off a building….as part of an adventure. The waiter asks if they want to do it and says that they can also walk around and enjoy the view. Sam M says they will do it, upsetting Jenn, because she HATES heights. They get into a bit, but he finally agrees to just walk.

-However, the woman in charge, also named Sam, convinces them to take the plunge. She is terrified and upset that Sam M isn’t listening to her or even respecting what she wants.

-Sam M finally realizes that she doesn’t want to do it and comforts her, telling her that she doesn’t need to do it if she doesn’t want to.

-Jenn decides to go for it and take the plunge. She is thrilled she did it….but will never do it again!

-Sam M and Jen kiss and drink champagne.

-During the dinner, Sam M and Jenn talk about their pasts, relationships and how Sam M’s ex-fiancée cheated on him. He really breaks down which makes me sad.

-He gets a rose and a kiss as they take in the night view.

DATE 2:

-Spencer, Marcus, Grant, John M, Austin, Jonathon, Dylan, Thomas, Jeremy and Sam N are on the date with clue ‘Let’s Give Love a Try.’

-This means Devin has the second one on one.

-The guys play rugby with professionals.

-Sam N says he is having a ton of fun and says he is disassociating from the group because he is his own group.

-Jesse, Stacey Waaka (pro rugby player) and Jenn judge the game.

-Sam N calls himself a ‘bad bitch’ as he dominates the game. The others have no idea what is going on.

-Sam N helps get a win, but his attitude rubs everyone else the wrong way. Things only get worse when he steals time with Jenn and gives her a jersey with Sam’s Wife written on it.

-At the afterparty, Sam N tells Jenn his plans about marrying her and how his feelings for her are growing.

-Jenn and Jonathon play lacrosse and kiss.

-One by one, she talks to each guy and gets to know them.

-The guys call out Sam N for his attitude. He tries to defend himself, but he is told to be quiet. None of the guys think he is ready for a relationship.

-Marcus talks some more about how hard it is to be strong all the time. Jenn comforts him and says he can always be real with her.

-Thomas yells at Sam N, who tells him to shut up. As an aside, they are all yelling at Sam N for….more or less doing what they have done at one point or another. They have ALL acted kind of like jerks.

-Sam N interrupts Jenn’s time with Thomas, upsetting him. Okay, Sam N, I was kind of on your side for part of this since you haven’t done anything worse than the other guys, but that was so rude.

-Sam N wants to give Jenn a kiss, but she isn’t feeling it and sends him home.

-Marcus gets the rose.

AT THE HOUSE:

-Devin and Sam M argue. The gist is they hate each other and don’t think the other is there for the right reasons. Or something. It is a colossal waste of time.

DATE 3:

-Devin and Jenn watch and participate in a beautiful traditional dance and ritual and talk about the coming together of cultures. It turns into a beautiful bonding experience for the two of them.

-He talks about how he was the product of a ‘casual fling’ and his life never felt stable. He never realized how hard his mom was working and idolized his dad. It was only when he grew up that he realized how strong she was and appreciated how much she did for him and his family.

-Jenn also opens up about her rocky childhood with her parents and how she never felt worthy of love due to her father not wanting to be a part of her life.

-Devin says he is falling for her and she gives him a rose….sealed with a kiss.

A SURPRISE TWIST:

-As Jenn reflects on her week, the guys talk about the rose ceremony and what they think will happen next.

-Jesse tells us some dude from Jenn’s past flew to New Zealand on his own dime to talk to Jenn. He is going to talk to him before letting him see Jenn.

-Jenn has no idea what is going on and the guys are prepping for the cocktail party and rose ceremony.

-This dude is named Matt, and he is very cute. Jesse thinks this is sweet and impressive. Apparently, they dated three years ago and kept in touch throughout the years. He wants to tell her that he still loves her and wants to shoot his shot.

-Jenn is shocked to see Matt!

-This whole thing was probably planned within an inch of its life…..and reads like an improv soap opera (minus the whole coming back from the dead thing) but I am so invested in this.

-Wait, they had a vacation planned and he left a wedding just to be with her? Was she supposed to be at the wedding too? I am so confused.

-Jenn is in shock over this and clarifies that he is not the toxic ex she talked about. She does say that they reconnected as friends, but is confused as to why he is there and if he is really, truly in love with her.

-More next week, stay tuned!