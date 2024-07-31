Previews videos

The Ark Season 2 Preview

THE ARK takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

 

The first season reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms. Dean Devlin(“Independence Day,” “Stargate”) and Jonathan Glassner (“Stargate SG-1”) are co-showrunners and executive producers.

