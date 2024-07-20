Survivor 46 Cast Announced

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its 46th edition and kicks off with two historic two-hour episodes for the premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and the second episode on Wednesday, March 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. These determined players must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day.

The individuals competing on the 46th season are fans from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this spring: Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.

Name: Q Burdette

Age: 29

Hometown: Senatobia, Miss.

Current Residence: Memphis, Tenn.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Name: Jessica “Jess” Chong

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Software engineer

Name: Charlie Davis Age: 26 Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass. Current Residence: Boston, Mass. Occupation: Law student Name: Tevin Davis Age: 24 Hometown: Goochland, Va. Current Residence: Richmond, Va. Occupation: Actor Name: Tiffany Nicole Ervin Age: 33 Hometown: Franklin Township, N.J. Current Residence: Elizabeth, N.J. Occupation: Artist

Name: Moriah Gaynor Age: 28 Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla. Current Residence: San Diego, Calif. Occupation: Program coordinator Name: Maria Shrime Gonzalez Age: 48 Hometown: Dallas, Texas Current Residence: Dallas, Texas Occupation: Parent coach Name: Bhanu Gopal Age: 41 Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India Current Residence: Acton, Mass. Occupation: IT quality analyst

Name: Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams Age: 32 Hometown: Berbice, Guyana Current Residence: Chicago, Ill. Occupation: International brand mentor Name: David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky Age: 22 Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev. Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev. Occupation: Slot machine salesman Name: Ben Katzman Age: 31 Hometown: Miami, Fla. Current Residence: Miami, Fla. Occupation: Musician

Name: Hunter McKnight Age: 28 Hometown: French Camp, Miss. Current Residence: French Camp, Miss. Occupation: Science teacher Name: Randen Montalvo Age: 41 Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y. Current Residence: Orlando, Fla. Occupation: Aerospace tech Name: Tim Spicer Age: 31 Hometown: Arlington, Va. Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga. Occupation: College coach

Name: Kenzie Petty Age: 29 Hometown: Gibraltar, Mich. Current Residence: Charlotte, N.C. Occupation: Salon owner Name: Liz Wilcox Age: 35 Hometown: Luther, Mich. Current Residence: Orlando, Fla. Occupation: Marketing strategist SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. For more detailed information on SURVIVOR and the castaways, log on to www.cbs.com/survivor .