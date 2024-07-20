TV News

Survivor 46 Cast Announced

By on Saturday, July 20, 2024
Survivor 46 Cast Announced

Survivor 46 Cast Announced

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its 46th edition and kicks off with two historic two-hour episodes for the premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and the second episode on Wednesday, March 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. These determined players must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day.

The individuals competing on the 46th season are fans from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

See also  What To Watch 4/21/19

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this spring: Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.

Name: Q Burdette

Age: 29

Hometown: Senatobia, Miss.

Current Residence: Memphis, Tenn.

Occupation: Real estate agent

NameJessica “Jess” Chong

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Software engineer

Name: Charlie Davis

Age: 26

Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Law student

Name: Tevin Davis

Age: 24

Hometown: Goochland, Va.

Current Residence: Richmond, Va.

Occupation: Actor

Name: Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Age: 33

Hometown: Franklin Township, N.J.

Current Residence: Elizabeth, N.J.

Occupation: Artist

Name: Moriah Gaynor

Age: 28

Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Occupation: Program coordinator

Name: Maria Shrime Gonzalez

Age: 48

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Current Residence: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Parent coach

Name: Bhanu Gopal

Age: 41

Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India

Current Residence: Acton, Mass.

Occupation: IT quality analyst

Name: Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams

Age: 32

Hometown: Berbice, Guyana

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: International brand mentor

Name: David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky

Age: 22

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Slot machine salesman

Name: Ben Katzman

Age: 31

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Musician

NameHunter McKnight

Age: 28

Hometown: French Camp, Miss.

Current Residence: French Camp, Miss.

Occupation: Science teacher

NameRanden Montalvo

Age: 41

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.

Occupation: Aerospace tech

Name: Tim Spicer

Age: 31

Hometown: Arlington, Va.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: College coach

NameKenzie Petty

Age: 29

Hometown: Gibraltar, Mich.

Current Residence: Charlotte, N.C.

Occupation: Salon owner

Name: Liz Wilcox

Age: 35

Hometown: Luther, Mich.

Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing strategist

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.

For more detailed information on SURVIVOR and the castaways, log on to www.cbs.com/survivor.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

SurvivorSurvivor to Change Policies Following Controversial Season SurvivorCBS Announces Survivor’s All Winner Cast SurvivorSurvivor Betting Odds from Sports Betting Dime
0
Related Posts