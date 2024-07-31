Celebrity News

Soap Star Cameron Mathison Announces Divorce

By on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

The end of an era. General Hospital star Cameron Mathison has just announced that he and his wife Vanessa are splitting up after 22 years of marriage. See their joint statement below:

The couple share two children, Lucas and Leila.

The announcement comes days after the GAF actor discussed a prior rocky time in his marriage while he was on Dancing With the Stars.

TVGrapevine sends thoughts to the family during this time.

