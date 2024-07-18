Red Rooms Sneak Peek

|The film was widely praised by critics since its premiere, with Deadline hailing it as “a disturbingly brilliant psychological horror,” and stating that “word-of-mouth cult status beckons.” Little White Lies joined on the praise, calling RED ROOMS “a striking and austere examination of the true-crime industrial complex that benefits from its formality and disturbingly removed protagonist.” Screen International called it “a tantalising combination of courtroom drama and unnerving psychological horror” while Collider, in their A-rated coverage, praised it as “one of the most disturbing psychological horror stories in cinema,” ending their review by asserting that it “defies expectations and keeps pulling the audience deeper into the dark abysm of human nature.” In their coverage from Fantasia, Mashable celebrated the festival’s esteemed opening night feature, writing that RED ROOMS “out-Finchers Fincher.”
RED ROOMS is Montreal filmmaker Pascal Plante’s third narrative feature, following the 2020 Cannes Film Festival selection NADIA, BUTTERFLY and 2018 Berlinale selection FAKE TATTOOS. The film features captivating performances from its three leads; Quebec actors Juliette Gariépy (Home Turf) and Laurie Babin (THE LITTLE GIRL WHO WAS TOO FOND OF MATCHES) alongside Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, the Canadian actor and filmmaker best known as the writer/director of Oscilloscope’s 2022 comedy STANLEYVILLE.
The film world premiered at the 2023 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Crystal Globe Competitionand enjoyed a robust festival run that included showing at the Fantasia International Film Festival, where it was the Opening Night Film, BFI London Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Overlook Film Festival, and more. RED ROOMS picked up numerous awards during its international film festival run, including sweeping the 2023 Fantasia Cheval Noir Competition and taking Best Performance (Juliette Gariépy), Best Screenplay, and Best Film, in addition to the Sandro Forte Award for Best Motion Picture Score (composed by Dominique Plante, Pascal’s brother). It was nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards and 13 Irises, Quebec’s highest award for artistic merit, with Gariépy taking the 2023 Revelation of the Year accolade for emerging talent and Babin taking Best Supporting Actress.
RED ROOMS is produced by Dominique Dussault for Nemesis Films. Cinematographer Vincent Biron (THE TWENTIETH CENTURY) artfully lensed the feature, Laura Nhem (THE TWENTIETH CENTURY) was production designer, and Jonah Malak edited.
Further theatrical dates and cities to be announced.