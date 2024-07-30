Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 4

By on Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Winners

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 4

via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the third day of competition with host France second, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in todays schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Tuesday, July 30

GYMNASTICS

WOMENS TEAM

Gold: United States

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Brazil

JUDO

WOMENS 63KG

Gold: Andreja Leški, Slovenia

Silver: Prisca Awiti Alcaraz, Mexico

Bronze: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France and Laura Fazliu, Kosovo

MENS 81KG

Gold: Takanori Nagase, Japan

Silver: Tato Grigalashvili, Georgia

Bronze: Lee Joonhwan, South Korea and Somon Makhmadbekov, Tajikistan

RUGBY SEVENS

WOMENS

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Canada

Bronze: United States

SHOOTING

MIXED TEAM 10M AIR PISTOL

Gold: Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, Serbia

Silver: Ilayda Tarhan and Yusef Dikec, Turkey

Bronze: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India

MENS TRAP

Gold: Nathan Hales, Great Britain

Silver: Qi Ying, China

Bronze: Jean Pierre Brol, Guatemala

TABLE TENNIS

MIXED DOUBLES

Gold: Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, China

Silver: Ri Jongsik and Kim Kumyong, North Korea

Bronze: Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin, South Korea

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 3

Related posts:

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 WinnersParis Olympics 2024 Day 2 Winners Paris Olympics 2024 Medal CountParis Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 3 Athletes Heading to the 2024 Olympics in ParisAthletes Heading to the 2024 Olympics in Paris Paris Olympics 2024 Medal CountParis Olympics 2024 Medal Count
0
Related Posts