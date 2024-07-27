Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Count
Here is a list of the medal count by country for the Paris Olympics 2024. The list will be updated throughout the duration of the games.
|
Country
|
Total
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Australia
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
China
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
United States
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
France*
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
South Korea
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Belgium
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Japan
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Kazakhstan
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Germany
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Hong Kong
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Italy
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Great Britain
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Canada
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Fiji
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Mongolia
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Tunisia
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Hungary
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Spain
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Sweden
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Count July 27-August 11
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]