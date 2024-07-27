TV News

Saturday, July 27, 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Count

Here is a list of the medal count by country for the Paris Olympics 2024. The list will be updated throughout the duration of the games.

Country

Total

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Australia

5

3

2

0

China

3

2

0

1

United States

5

1

2

2

France*

4

1

2

1

South Korea

3

1

1

1

Belgium

2

1

0

1

Japan

2

1

0

1

Kazakhstan

2

1

0

1

Germany

1

1

0

0

Hong Kong

1

1

0

0

Italy

3

0

1

2

Great Britain

2

0

1

1

Canada

1

0

1

0

Fiji

1

0

1

0

Mongolia

1

0

1

0

Tunisia

1

0

1

0

Hungary

1

0

0

1

South Africa

1

0

0

1

Spain

1

0

0

1

Sweden

1

0

0

1

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Count July 27-August 11

 

