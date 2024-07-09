Celebrity Babies Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy By Sammi Turano on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 Table of Contents Toggle Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces PregnancyRelated posts: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy Gypsy Rose Blanchard just announced that she is expecting her first baby with Ken Urker. See her announcement below! Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Welcomes First Child Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Their Second Child! Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora is Pregnant! Shawn Johnson East is Expecting Third Child See also Bindi Irwin Welcomes Her First Baby! celebrity babies Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy 0 Previous Post Related Posts Celebrity Babies Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant Celebrity Babies Justin and Hailey Bieber Expecting First Child Celebrity Babies Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Number 4