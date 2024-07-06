Free LSD Sneak Peek

Free LSD Sneak Peek

Free LSD, from punk rock supergroup OFF!. coming soon to a theater near you! The film premiered at closing night of the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival and features an album of the same name, which debuted at #20 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart.

The film Free LSD follows the story of Keith (played by Keith Morris), an elderly sex shop owner who falls for a younger woman visiting his store looking for a gift. When their relationship turns physical, Keith’s failure to perform leads him to a strange erectile dysfunction doctor who offers hope in the form of an experimental drug.

The experience gives Keith much more than renewed manhood. It also provides a glimpse into a parallel universe where he is not only the singer of the band OFF!, but also the target of an advanced AI species that will stop at nothing to prevent the group from making a new album, which holds the key to an awakening of human consciousness.

Free LSD was written and directed by OFF!’s Dimitri Coats. Additional cast members include Jack Black (School of Rock, High Fidelity), James Duval (Independence Day, The Doom Generation), comedian Dana Gould (The Simpsons), Barry Del Sherman(American Beauty, There Will Be Blood), Chelsea Debo (Bull, Dead Wrong), and Chloe Dykstra (Spider-Man 2, Diminuendo).

Free LSD is produced by Kurt Kittleson alongside co-producer Gill Gayle and executive producer Anthony Kiedis.

OFF!, the trailblazing supergroup helmed by Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag) and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides) that evolved from barnstorming hardcore traditionalists to an expansive multimedia psychedelic punk institution over the course of its 14 year existence, have announced they will take an indefinite hiatus following a trio of shows this July in New York, Chicago, and their hometown of Los Angeles.

Each city will also play host to an advance screening of the freshly finished Free LSD feature film that was written and directed by Coats in parallel with the 2022 album of the same name – find full info on the shows and screenings below. The band will be joined by founding drummer Mario Rubalcaba (Earthless) for the final trio of shows, in addition to a distinguished curation of support acts for each city including Fucked Up (New York), Shellac (Chicago), and Surfbort (Los Angeles).

The advance screenings of the film will be followed by a worldwide digital release from distributor Buffalo 8 (more info soon).

Renowned for their ferocious, unyielding live performances, the band came out swinging on their 2010 debut First Four EPs – a full length that distilled 30 years of punk vitriol into 18 bracing minutes and, in retrospect, served as the opening salvo of an unfolding hardcore revival that continues to build momentum to this day. Over the course of three more albums the band continued to expand on that template without ever letting up on the intensity, culminating in their 2022 masterpiece Free LSD.

As mentioned above, the album was written and recorded in parallel with the film of the same name. The multimedia approach provided impetus for Morris and Coats to diversify the band’s trademark incendiary sound, bolstered on the album by the virtuosic talents of drummer Justin Brown(Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock) and bassist Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead), to include forays into psychedelia, free jazz, and noise in perfect balance with their trademarked hardcore snarl.

OFF! Final 3 Farewell Shows:

July 18 – Chicago at Lincoln Hall

July 20 – New York City at Le Poisson Rouge

July 26 – Los Angeles at The Belasco

Free LSD Advance Screenings w/ Q&As with Dimitri Coats

July 17 – Chicago, IL at Music Box Theatre

July 19 – New York City, NY at Village East by Angelika

July 21 – Brookline, MA at Coolidge Corner Theatre

July 22 – Philadelphia, PA at Landmark Ritz Five

July 27 – Oakland, CA at Grand Lake Theatre

July 28 – San Luis Obispo, CA at Palm Theatre

July 31 – San Diego, CA at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas

Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA at Landmark Nuart Theatre

Aug 03 – Santa Ana, CA at The Frida Cinema

Aug 04 – Los Angeles, CA at Vidiots

Aug 06 – Claremont, CA at Laemmle Claremont 5

Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA at Los Feliz 3

FREE LSD on demand TVOD – Apple and Google Play

Aug 09 – TVOD