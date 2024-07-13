Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Passes Away at 76

Sad news for the world of fitness. Richard Simmons, who was known for being a fitness icon since the seventies, has died. He was 76 years old.

According to TMZ, police responded to a call Saturday morning from Simmons’ housekeeper, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The Sweatin’ to the Oldies host celebrated his birthday just yesterday, thanking fans for their well wishes on social media.

Richard was known for his love of fitness and flamboyant personality, both of which made him a household name.

He also appeared on General Hospital, Arrested Development, What Women Want and Dinosaurs, often playing himself or an exaggerated version of his persona.

Richard stepped out of the spotlight in 2014 for reasons he never disclosed.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.