Equalizer Renewed for Season Five

CBS today announced the hit drama series THE EQUALIZER has been renewed for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

“THE EQUALIZER, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

THE EQUALIZER is the #1 entertainment program among African American viewers. It is a top 10 primetime broadcast drama, ranking #8 overall season-to-date with 7.89 million viewers, according to Nielsen Most Current Data. Additionally, the series reaches over 10 million viewers in live plus 35-day multiplatform viewership. This renewal brings THE EQUALIZER through its fifth season.

THE EQUALIZER airs on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs).

About THE EQUALIZER

THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award® nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere, Joseph C. Wilson and Loretha Jones are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass are the co-showrunners.