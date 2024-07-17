Emmy 2024 Nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Carrie Coon

Maya Erskine

Anna Sawai

Imelda Staunton

Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba

Donald Glover

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Dominic West

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Maya Rudolph

Jean Smart

Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry

Larry David

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster

Brie Larson

Juno Temple

Sofia Vergara

Naomi Watts

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer

Richard Gadd

Jon Hamm

Tom Hollander

Andrew Scott

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice