Emmy 2024 Nominees
via Deadline:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Carrie Coon
Maya Erskine
Anna Sawai
Imelda Staunton
Reese Witherspoon
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Idris Elba
Donald Glover
Walton Goggins
Gary Oldman
Hiroyuki Sanada
Dominic West
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Maya Rudolph
Jean Smart
Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Berry
Larry David
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jodie Foster
Brie Larson
Juno Temple
Sofia Vergara
Naomi Watts
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Matt Bomer
Richard Gadd
Jon Hamm
Tom Hollander
Andrew Scott
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice