Emmy 2024 Nominees

By on Wednesday, July 17, 2024
via Deadline:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston
Carrie Coon
Maya Erskine
Anna Sawai

Imelda Staunton
Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba
Donald Glover
Walton Goggins
Gary Oldman
Hiroyuki Sanada
Dominic West

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Maya Rudolph
Jean Smart
Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry
Larry David
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster
Brie Larson
Juno Temple
Sofia Vergara
Naomi Watts

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer
Richard Gadd
Jon Hamm
Tom Hollander
Andrew Scott

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice

 

 

